NRL ‘want control’ of Super League’s UK television deal

THE NRL has outlined its desire to control Super League’s UK television as part of its proposal to buy a 33 percent stake in the competition, according to City AM.

That could have implications for the northern hemisphere’s main broadcasting partner, Sky Sports, which has long been at the helm of Super League coverage.

City AM has claimed that the NRL wants to include Super League fixtures into their own TV tender rights in a bid to produce more content for fans and a more lucrative deal to broadcasters.

At present, the 12 Super League clubs received just £21 million from the Sky Sports deal in 2024 whilst the NRL contract is worth around £190 million per year.

And even then, NRL sides are hunting a 33 percent increase when that current deal expires in 2027.

The NRL’s current TV contract is with Australian free-to-air channels Foxtel and Channel Nine, but the competition are targeting providers for their next deal, with DAZN and Amazon Prime interested.

Recently, the NRL has said to be interested in purchasing a 33 percent stake in Super League, with the Australian governing body seeking full administrative control by 2028.