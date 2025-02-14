Danny McGuire explains move for St Helens utility man and how close Dan Okoro is to making Castleford Tigers debut

DANNY MCGUIRE believes Ben Davies is “a very tidy player” following the St Helens utility man’s loan move to Castleford Tigers.

Davies has signed on an initial two-week rolling loan which could turn into a permanent loan if all parties are happy.

And McGuire feels that the 24-year-old can add a lot to his backline considering the injuries to Jason Qareqare, Louis Senior and Alex Mellor.

“We need some cover in the outside backs and when his name got mentioned I jumped at the chance,” McGuire said.

“I know he is a very tidy player and I was happy to give him an opportunity when we are short in certain places.

“Ben became available and he will play some part this week.”

One man that has impressed in pre-season when given a shot is forward Dan Okoro, who linked up with the Tigers from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves for the 2025 season.

However, he might not feature against Hull KR tomorrow night.

“Dan Okoro is close. He is in the squad and has been training well so there is a chance.

“We are waiting on a few bumps and bruises but he won’t be far too as he is doing good things in practice and training.”