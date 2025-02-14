Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin reveals Super League play-off and Grand Final money distribution

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin has revealed that reaching the Super League Grand Final in 2024 only lessened the club’s losses, rather than help them turn a profit.

Across Super League, the 12 top flight clubs rely on benefactors’ backing with the likes of Derek Beaumont bankrolling Leigh Leopards and Simon Moran taking charge at Warrington Wolves.

And Lakin has explained that Super League is not “financially wealthy” with some clubs – in 2024 – showing improved balance sheets for the 2023 financial year because of revalued assets or by directors investing new money or writing off part of their loans.

“It would be no surprise for us to say that we don’t make a profit,” Lakin told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Like every club in Super League, we rely on benefactors and we’re lucky at Hull KR that we have a board full of successful individuals who are prepared to financially support the club and support us in what we want to achieve and the playing squad in particular.

“Super League is not a financially wealthy league. The Sky distribution is down something like £18,000 a year from five years ago which is big for every club.”

Lakin also revealed that the gate receipts from the play-offs and Grand Final are shared amongst all clubs – not just those involved in those games.

“What we’ve managed to do by getting to the Grand Final is lessen our losses somewhat, but in actual fact, the way it works for the Grand Final, receipts don’t go to the two clubs, and neither do the play-off ties.

“As a home semi-final, you benefit from food and beverage sales from your home gate, but unfortunately we don’t take of the gate receipts.”