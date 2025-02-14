Championship side wants “big Super League club” in Challenge Cup Fourth Round with finances “tight”

CHAMPIONSHIP side Batley Bulldogs want a “big Super League club” in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round with finances “tight” at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

That’s according to Batley head coach Mark Moxon, who is keen to lead the Bulldogs to a major upset in the next round – if they do indeed get a plush tie.

The likes of Championship rivals Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers are still in the cup competition, but Moxon wants bigger.

Moxon told the Reporter Series: “We want a big side now. A big Super League club would be ideal for us.

“Oviously for the financial aspect of it, but the Challenge Cup is not the be-all or end-all for us this year, so getting a big tie, a good occasion for the lads to play in and an earner for the club is all we want in the next round.”

Moxon added: “The finances are tight. They always are at Batley. We’ve probably spent a lot less on our squad than a lot of the other teams in the Championship.

“Every little will help. If we can get a big club that will be ideal for us.”

The Bulldogs recently launched a fundraiser for £30,000 floodlight replacements.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise the required amount, with chairman Kevin Nicholas at the heart of the fundraiser.

Nicholas and former Bulldogs player and now commercial manager Danny Maun his son Theo are walking 30 miles from Batley to Oldham for the club’s first League game of the season at Boundary Park Oldham on 23/2/25 to try to raise funds for this cause.