Danny McGuire names Castleford Tigers captain for Super League 2025

HEAD coach Danny McGuire has named Sam Wood as his Castleford Tigers captain for the 2025 Super League season.

A senior leaders team consisting of George Griffin, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts has also been announced with the trio stepping up to provide a sounding board and experience across the season.

McGuire has also picked Alex Mellor and George Lawler as their vice-captains, calling out their qualities and leading by example as well as the way they have stepped up performances on and off the field.

But, Wood, aged just 27, has been given the honour of being Castleford’s skipper.

Sam Wood said: “To be given the captaincy in the second year and to be able to lead you boys around the field and making sure I am approachable and a voice for you boys.

“I think if we put the team first and have that mentality we won’t go far wrong because we are building a good foundation this year. Everyone is working their socks off, everyone’s buying in, we are all brought in together. We’ve been working hard together and that team first mentality, will take us somewhere this year boys, I guarantee it.”

