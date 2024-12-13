Hull KR to un-retire Super League club’s number 6 shirt as Mikey Lewis given incredible honour

HULL KR announce the club’s famous number 6 shirt has been un-retired and will be worn by reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis for the 2025 Super League season.

Famously worn by the club’s greatest Robin, Roger Millward MBE, Hull KR’s number 6 shirt will return with the blessing of Roger’s family for next season and beyond.

‘Roger the Dodger’ joined Hull KR in 1966 and went on to become a legend of the sport, making 406 appearances for the Red and Whites. He helped the side to secure 1980 Challenge Cup and the first Premiership and Championship double in the 1983-84 season, etching himself in Hull KR’s history forever.

Millward later served as a coach at the club, committing 25 years’ service in total at Hull KR and was fittingly awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league in 1983 and inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2000.

The iconic halfback sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 68 after a tough battle with cancer and in tribute to the club’s greatest Robin, his number 6 shirt was retired.

The newly un-retired number 6 shirt will be adorned by Mikey Lewis following an meteoric rise for the homegrown Robin since making his debut in August 2019 against Wigan Warriors.

Lewis has gone to become a key player for the club, going on to make 101 appearances in Red and White so far, scoring 51 tries. The 23 year-old helped the Robins to the reach the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup Final before making his Test Debut later in the year for England in their series win over Tonga.

In 2024 , Lewis took his games to new heights, firing Hull KR to their highest finish in the Super League era and the 2024 Super League Grand Final while also being crowned the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Reacting to the news, Mikey Lewis said: “To wear that shirt next year will be very special, and emotional for a lot of people, because that’s how many hearts Roger Millward touched in a Hull KR shirt.

“I can’t wait to run out in that first game at Sewell Group Craven Park and to have that number on the back of my shirt with my name on it, in the memory of Roger, will be really special. To make that number 6 proud and make it my own.”

Roger Millward’s wife, Carol Millward paid tribute to Mikey Lewis donning the famous Number 6 shirt from next season: “It’s quite emotional. Watching Mikey play reminds me very much of Roger’s style of play. I think he’s worthy of it and I’m happy for it to be passed on. I’m sure Roger would be proud to see him wear it.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast