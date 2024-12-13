Wigan Warriors hand long-term deal to crucial Super League star

WIGAN WARRIORS have handed a new deal to hooker Brad O’Neill.

The former Halton Farnworth Hornets amateur was already contracted until 2027, this new deal ties him down for two further years.

O’Neill has played Rugby League since the age of five and joined the scholarship in September 2017 where he would also represent the England youth team. He progressed into the Academy in 2019 and also represented Lancashire Academy twice.

The hooker is currently sidelined with a serious ACL injury but is expected to make a full recovery and return to action around April 2025.

He is already a Grand Final winner, a Challenge Cup winner, a World Club Challenge winner and a League Leaders’ Shield winner.

On signing his new deal, O’Neill said: “I’m over the moon to extend my contract at Wigan. I feel like there is still a lot of hard work to be done, a lot for me still to learn, and I feel my best years are certainly in front of me. I feel that this is the best club for me to develop, with this group of players, coaching staff and facilities.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “When Kris [Radlinski] told me that he and Brad had agreed this deal, I was delighted. It’s a big move for us to secure such an important member of the team for such a length of time.

“I love working with Brad, he is a great example of a Wigan player on and off the field. The fact he has come through our Academy, a lot of our staff will be really proud.”

Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski added: “Brad would rank highly both as a player and as an individual in our internal discussions. He has the potential for an outstanding career, with his best years still to come.

“He embodies the core values we cherish at our club and will play a key role in shaping our culture for many years to come.”

