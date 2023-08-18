Mark Applegarth still confident as he explains Wakefield Trinity’s defeat to Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY went down 28-12 at Belle Vue to Castleford Tigers tonight in what was dubbed as the relegation Grand Final.

Both sides found themselves on eight points before the game, but Castleford deserved their 16-point victory.

And it’s fair to say that Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth was disappointed with the defeat.

“It was a tough one to take, but I thought Castleford were a lot more clinical when they got their opportunities. I just thought they managed the game better,” Applegarth said live on Sky Sports after the game.

“It’s not over yet, it’s given Castelford a bit of wind beneath their sails but there are five games left and we’ve not given up yet.”

Applegarth emphasises that he is still confident that Wakefield can turn it around once more.

“I’m confident, we’ve been six points behind before and we still had faith. One thing I know about the group is we won’t be giving until it’s mathematically impossible.

“We need to address where we need to improve. They have got to hurt, but we need to talk about sticking together. We will review the game tomorrow morning and focus on the next week. You can’t afford to get too caught up in at all.”

