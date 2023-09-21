Danny Ward on his future at Castleford Tigers with Super League club giving hint to ex-London Broncos boss

DANNY WARD has given an update on his future at Castleford Tigers, with the Super League club giving a hint to the former London Broncos man.

Ward was brought in by the West Yorkshire club with the Tigers in a desperate position near the bottom of the Super League table.

Tasked with ensuring survival, the ex-London man has secured that with one game to go and Ward has revealed that the Tigers have been “positive” in potential talks about extending for 2024.

“I came in for six games and that’s not finished yet, there have been chats between myself and the club as there always is,” Ward said.

“There have ben a couple of chats now our future has been secured, hopefully we can get things resolved in the next week one way or another once the game is over.

“I’ve made no secret about enjoying my time here and wanting to be here. I put in for the job previously and I have enjoyed every minute coaching Cas and I would be keen to extend that and the club has been positive in what they have been saying.

“It’s about conversations around that and see where the club is heading and plans for the future. There is a lot more into it than a simple yes or no, sign this or sign that.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.