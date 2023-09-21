Three potential destinations for Castleford Tigers man Alex Sutcliffe

CASTLEFORD TIGERS announced another five departures this afternoon, with Alex Sutcliffe one of them.

Sutcliffe had only joined the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2022 Super League season under Lee Radford, but has made just 22 appearances in two seasons for the Tigers.

Having spent most of his time at The Jungle on dual registration with Halifax Panthers, his exit his perhaps not surprising. But, where could Sutcliffe end up?

Halifax Panthers

It probably seems the likeliest of destinations given his affiliation with Halifax in 2023. Sutcliffe has put in some impressive performances for the Panthers whilst on dual registration, seemingly finding a bit of form that has eluded him at Castleford. A drop to the Championship may not be what full-time Sutcliffe wants but Halifax are a play-off hunting side.

Featherstone Rovers

If Featherstone get promoted to Super League then they will need some established top flight players to ensure some success in 2024. Though Sutcliffe has struggled for game time in Super League with Leeds Rhinos and Castleford, the 24-year-old could still prove to be a useful acquisition by Rovers. Having played at Rovers on both dual registration and on loan, Sutcliffe knows the club quite well and will not have to travel far.

Wakefield Trinity

Going the other way, Wakefield are in need of bodies that could help them mount a charge towards the top of the Championship table in 2024. With battle-hardened Sutcliffe in their ranks to play either centre or second-row, Trinity would be helped with the bringing in of new blood and it would certainly give the 24-year-old a chance to rejuvenate his career.

