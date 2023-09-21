Super League boss confirms interest in Sydney Roosters starlet

SUPER LEAGUE boss Ian Watson has confirmed his interest in signing Sydney Roosters starlet Thomas Deakin.

Deakin, who is 21, has played 20 games for the Roosters’ New South Wales Cup side and Huddersfield Giants boss Watson has confirmed he wants to bring him to the John Smith’s Stadium for 2024 and beyond.

“I know about him, he is definitely of an interest to us and someone we have spoken to,” Watson said.

“He ticked a few boxes with what w are looking for in terms of a young number nine. It’s very difficult to get a nine across in the UK.

“We found out through his agent that he was British and grew up playing for Oldham St Annes was perfect.

“We have had little bits of discussions, he is a great kid and a good player. He is pretty sharp with his deception around the ruck, he is someone we hopefully will have on board for us.”

