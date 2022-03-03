Daryl Powell confirms Warrington Wolves forward’s move to Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique have signed Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Robson on a one-month loan deal.

Wire boss Daryl Powell has confirmed that the 23-year-old will head to Super League’s bottom side for regular game time.

Robson, who can play in a variety of positions in the pack, has only made six appearances for Warrington, spending time on loan at five different clubs including in Super League with Salford Red Devils last year.

He has been named in the 21-man squad for each of Warrington’s three games so far, including last week’s trip to Toulouse, without featuring.

“For him it’s been hard,” said Powell. “I just thought it’s the right thing for him as a player.

“He gets an opportunity to go and play for a month in Toulouse and he’ll be looking to show me that he should be in this team.

“I wish him all the best over there and hope he goes outstandingly well.”

Robson’s arrival is another welcome boost for an ailing Toulouse side who have been comfortably beaten in their three matches so far this season.

It is the second signing in as many weeks after the permanent arrival of fullback Olly Ashall-Bott from Huddersfield Giants, as Toulouse attempt to patch up their squad following the departure of Johnathan Ford and anticipated exit of Mark Kheirallah.

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ellis for a period of one month and hope to confirm the potential we have seen in him.”