Talking Rugby League: Could we award more points for long-range tries?

There is currently a committee chaired by Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington that is considering how the game will go forward from 2024 onwards, when there will have to be new TV contracts negotiated.

Gary’s group is considering what sort of league structure will have the most appeal to broadcasters, how the game can be packaged to be attractive to broadcasters and how it can, if possible, be made even more attractive and exciting than it is.

One small suggestion I have made is for the group to consider increasing the reward for spectacular tries.

At things stand, all tries, whether they cover the length of the field, or just the final metre of territory, earn four points.

Already this season we have seen some spectacular efforts that cover much of the field.

For example, one reason why the first Channel 4 game was so attractive was because of Warrington’s opening try by Gareth Widdop from a move that began deep in Warrington’s own half.

So why not give five, or even six points, for a try that arises directly from a play-the-ball, a scrum, a kick or an interception from inside a team’s own half?

That would surely encourage more teams to be adventurous in their own half, particularly if they were losing by seven points with only a few minutes remaining.

From what I can gather, my proposal has been well received.

