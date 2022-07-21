Daryl Powell delighted to bring “electric” Matt Dufty to Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have announced the signing of fullback Matt Dufty from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 26-year-old signs with immediate effect on a contract until the end of the 2024 season, and is expected to arrive in the UK at the beginning of next week.

Dufty has scored 45 tries in 94 NRL appearances, the majority for St George Illawarra Dragons before only moving to the Bulldogs ahead of this season.

“I’ve watched him for quite a few years at St George and then the Bulldogs,” said Warrington head coach Daryl Powell.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the best out of him. If we get the best out of him he’s going to be an electric player in this competition.

“That’s the challenge for us, to make sure that happens, and then we’ve got a special player here.”

Dufty said: “The opportunity to come over to Warrington and test myself in Super League is an exciting one.

“From my conversations with Daryl, the way he wants the game to be played is something that I feel can really suit my game.

“My best footy is still in front of me and I’m excited to showcase what I can do in England in front of the Warrington fans.”