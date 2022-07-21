Huddersfield Giants land shock signing of ex-Super League winner

Huddersfield Giants have signed former St Helens star Kevin Naiqama from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal from 2023.

The 33-year-old won three consecutive Super League titles in his three previous years in the UK with Saints between 2019 and 2021.

Naiqama returned to Australia, where he has previously played for Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers, this year with the Roosters but will move back to Super League next term.

The Fiji international, who won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the 2021 Grand Final, can play across the backline at centre, wing, fullback or halfback.

“It’s really exciting to be joining the Giants; Huddersfield have come up this year more than any other year,” said Naiqama.

“There’s no surprise to that with (head coach) Ian Watson and the group of players that are there, they’re building something really special, and I hope to be a valuable part of it.”

Watson said: “I think he’s a huge signing for us. You look at his performances when he’s played for St Helens and when he’s been playing for the Roosters this year, he always competes and plays well.”