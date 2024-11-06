Ex-Hull FC and Featherstone Rovers winger finds new club

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced their 16th signing for the new League One campaign, with the arrival of outside back Manoa Wacokecoke.

The former Hull FC and Featherstone Rovers player joins the Vikings ahead of the 2025 League One season, in the latest move from the competition’s newest team.

The 20-year-old caught the eye at Featherstone last season, scoring seven tries in eleven games.

Brought up in the UK, but of Fijian heritage, Wacokecoke came through the youth system at Hull FC, whilst playing his junior rugby at Cottingham Tigers.

Having been impressed by the Vikings’ vision, he has decided to sign up with the club, alongside progressing a career in the armed forces.

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor believes Wacokecoke can be another useful addition to the Vikings’ growing squad: “Manoa is a good fit for us, he is the sort of player we like in our back line, he carries the ball well, he can bring a bit of power and pace to impact the game and will suit the way we want to play.

“He showed glimpses at Featherstone as to what he can do, he has some good attributes, and we were really keen to get him on board.

“It is a deal that probably suits both parties at this stage, as Manoa is also pursuing his career in the army, which we are fully supportive of.

“We will work closely with him and his superiors to manage his availability and hopefully we can see him progress his career on both fronts, as he is a talented athlete.”

Ahead of joining the Vikings, Wacokecoke said he can’t wait to get started at the sport’s newest club: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Vikings. I know the club wants to build a strong sense of community, so I can’t wait to be part of that atmosphere and play.

“After speaking with Scott and James a lot in recent weeks and learning about the direction they’re taking, I felt it was a perfect fit for me.

“I admire the work the Vikings are doing to build the club and a competitive squad, and I’m eager to contribute to that.

“It’s also given me a chance to rediscover my love for rugby league, and I’m excited to bring that energy into every game and it feels like a fantastic opportunity for me to develop myself as a player and help the team move forward.”

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex York Knights utility man Ben Dent, talented playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

