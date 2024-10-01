Dates for first weekend of Super League 2025 revealed as clubs to play Challenge Cup fixture a week before

THE dates for the first weekend of Super League 2025 have been revealed, with clubs set to play a Challenge Cup fixture a week prior to the opening round of the top flight season.

According to French publication, L’Independant, the Challenge Cup round when Super League clubs will enter against Championship sides will take place across the weekend of 8-9 February 2025.

The opening of the Super League season will then take place on the weekend of 14-16 February.

Of course, 2025 will be the first season under the new IMG grading system, with the gradings set to be announced in late October following the culmination of all seasons.

