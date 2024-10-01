Why Goole Vikings beat Bedford Tigers and Anglian Vipers to a League One franchise for 2025

GOOLE VIKINGS, the club that will join Betfred League One for its inaugural season in 2025, will host a launch event this Tuesday to showcase their operation and to give some details about how they expect to perform in 2025.

“The event will formally unveil our vision for Goole Vikings, including the announcement of our new head coach and our first player signing,” said the club in a statement.

“We will also provide some background on this significant project, including an overview of the £25 million redevelopment of Goole, which features £7 million earmarked for the development of a new community stadium.”

Goole was revealed as the RFL’s 36th club on September 18 and Marc Lovering, the RFL’s Director of Participation and Development, has explained to League Express why the bid was successful ahead of proposals by Bedford Tigers and Anglian Vipers.

“The process included a comprehensive analysis of finance, facilities, team operations, commercial operations, development and so on,” said Lovering.

“Each individual area was analysed using various metrics, for example how players would be sourced and whether there is compliance with facilities and medical standards.

“All the applicants went through the grading process.

“Every application had its merits.

“Why was Goole selected? There was one line that resonated, which was to have a new market in the heartlands.

“They were able to identify 72 community clubs within an hour’s drive and there are two Super League clubs in Hull, both running Academies. The new League One club will give those players an additional opportunity.

“They will share Goole Town’s stadium and there are plans for a new stand there, while the initial capacity will be 2,000. There is seating there currently but it would benefit from improvement.

“(Former Hull FC chief executive) James Clark was involved in the presentation process and the bid. It gives us a degree of comfort when someone with his experience is involved.

“There will be a significant amount of economic growth in and around that area and there is great confidence in Goole’s future. And the Vikings were confident in their cash flow forecast and budgeting.”

