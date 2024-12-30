David Armstrong reveals reasons for Leigh Leopards switch and his ambitions in Super League

A DESIRE to become a first-choice fullback and make a real name for himself is behind David Armstrong’s switch from the NRL to Super League.

Armstrong announced his arrival to the Rugby League world with a try on his NRL debut for Newcastle Knights in April this year. He then grabbed an impressive hat-trick against the Gold Coast a few weeks later at Magic Round.

But stuck in the pecking order behind Kalyn Ponga, Newcastle’s marquee man and the highest-paid player in the competition, the 23-year-old handed in a transfer request in June and signed a three-year deal with Leigh Leopards.

The Knights wanted to keep Armstrong in the Hunter Valley, and other NRL clubs were circling, but the young gun insists he didn’t want to merely be a back-up to the Queensland star.

“I looked it at as an opportunity to make a name for myself and challenge myself as well,” he told League Express.

“I knew what I signed up for. I was stuck behind Kalyn; he’s a world-class player and it just didn’t make sense for me to hang around and wait for my opportunity.

“It would be better playing Super League – it’s a great competition and there’s a lot of quality players here. It’s better to play first-grade here than NSW Cup in Australia and wait for an opportunity.”

Armstrong has already done his fair share of waiting. Originally from far north-west NSW, in 2019 the outside back joined the Redcliffe Dolphins and appeared for their Under-18s and Under-21s in the Queensland State competition.

A year later he signed for the Knights’ Jersey Flegg side, but the season was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic and he returned to country footy in Toowoomba.

Armstrong came back to Newcastle in 2022 to join their Under-21s and then impressed in the NSW Cup with his speed and skill before eventually earning an NRL call-up.

Now the fullback wants to announce his talent in Super League.

“I want to really test myself against good competition,” he said.

“Then I can say I’ve played in the best two comps in Australia and England. I want to make a mark on the comp and put my best foot forward.”

Armstrong took a keen interest in Leigh’s performances from afar in 2024 and believes the club can achieve success.

“When I first knew I was coming I watched the games closely, what they did at the back end was pretty special,” he said.

“It is a club going in the right direction. Lammy (Leigh coach Adrian Lam) is a great coach and a great person as well. A big reason I signed is because he’s a terrific coach and he’s got a lot of care for his players.

“It’s a really exciting group. The team plays an exciting brand of footy; they throw the ball around a lot. I can’t wait to play with Lachlan and Edwin (Ipape).”

The Australian arrived in the UK in mid-November and is getting to grips with his new environment and the rigours of pre-season.

“It’s obviously pretty cold too compared to what I’m used to this time of the year, but everything’s been smooth sailing so far. A lot of the boys back home are posting photos of the beach and 40-degree weather.

“It’s pretty cold here at the moment. I’m trying to prepare for the worst, but it’s alright. I’m getting used to it… I’m meeting a lot of new faces.”