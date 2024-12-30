Tonga rise as top nations retain places in world rankings

TONGA have returned to the top four of the men’s international world rankings following their run to the Pacific Cup Final.

After beating New Zealand and then narrowly losing the decider to Australia, Tonga have risen above Pacific rivals Samoa, who lost their two-match series in England this year.

There is no change to the summit of the rankings with Australia, New Zealand and England retaining the top three spots, in that order, in both the men’s and women’s game.

England continue to lead the way in the wheelchair rankings, meanwhile, narrowly ahead of France after both won a match in their two-match autumn series.

Among the leading men’s nations, Papua New Guinea have also climbed a position in the rankings, claiming sixth place from Fiji after winning the Pacific Bowl.

France complete the top eight, followed by Serbia (who rise to ninth despite being unsuccessful in World Cup qualifying) and tenth-placed Cook Islands.

Wales have regrouped from 17th to twelfth in the rankings but Ireland (18th, down two) and Scotland (22nd, down three) slip further.

In the women’s rankings, Wales have moved up a place to sixth after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, while Ireland climb three spots to seventh after securing a place in next year’s World Series.

France, who also earned World Cup qualification this year, and Papua New Guinea remain in fourth and fifth place respectively, while the biggest climbers are Samoa, moving from 24th to eleventh after qualifying for both the World and Pacific Cups.

In the wheelchair game, Ireland are now third in the rankings after a year which saw them win the Celtic Cup and play France.

They overhaul Australia, who won two matches against newcomers New Zealand, while Wales and Scotland remain fifth and sixth respectively.

In total there were 72 sanctioned international matches this year, the second-most of any year in history after 2022.

IRL chair Troy Grant said: “The quality, the standards, the viewership and the interest in international Rugby League has never been as high, and that is largely to the credit of the IRL members who have collectively placed us in the most positive position the international game has been in for a number of years.

“With the return of The Ashes between Australia and England next year, and the World Cup in 2026, it is exciting times for international Rugby League and there is much to look forward to.”