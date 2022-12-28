Leeds Rhinos record brilliant YouTube viewing figures for Super League 2022

LEEDS RHINOS are a club at the forefront of maximising their potential to their audience.

With regular features on their YouTube channels including interviews with players, coaches and those in the backroom, Leeds continue to showcase their credentials to the world.

In terms of those videos that have gone live on YouTube in 2022, the club has registered 1,426,145 total views across the year.

That is an increase on 2021, with almost 2,000 (1,829) new subscribers to Leeds’ YouTube channel which is again an increase on the 1,500 that were new subscribers back in 2021.

It wasn’t just the men’s team which has gained much traction amongst Rhinos fans, with the West Yorkshire club also increasing its live coverage of Women’s, Academy, Reserves and Scholarship matches.

Six matches were broadcast live on YouTube, while there was also three live commentaries of the Rhinos’ trips to Toulouse and Catalans as well as the Academy Grand Final.

All in all, there were 54,653 live viewers of those games throughout the course of 2022.

With regards to the most watched video of the year, highlights of the Rhinos’ Golden Point win over the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus produced almost 20,000 viewers (19,897).

In second place was the behind the scenes look at Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow taking part in the Leeds 10K.

It is quite obvious that the Rhinos are doing everything they can off the field to maximise their potential and increase audiences to drive traffic to the club and rugby league.