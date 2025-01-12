James Ford happy with new Featherstone Rovers squad

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach James Ford feels there is plenty for fans to be excited about as the new season looms.

Chairman Paddy Handley is pleased with the early uptake of season-tickets, saying: “We have sold considerably more than at this time twelve months ago.”

Anticipation has risen on the back of an extensive reshape of the squad, which the former Rovers player and now successful businessman has supported.

Handley took the helm partway through last season, when Ford took Featherstone to the play-offs on a budget which was much-reduced after the club missed out on promotion to Super League in 2023.

Now, while retaining key men like fullback Caleb Aekins, threequarter Connor Wynne, halfback Ben Reynolds, hooker Connor Jones and loose-forward Danny Addy, he has brought in a string of new faces, including winger Derrell Olpherts (from Wakefield), centre Carlos Tuimavave (Hull), hooker Will Jubb (York) and prop King Vuniyayawa (Salford).

Ford said: “It’s a new era and there is a lot for people to be getting excited about.

“We’ve put a squad together, rather than a team, and it’s balanced both in terms of positions and age profile.

“Around a third are in their early twenties, players we think have lots of improvement in them.

“We’ve got a third in their peak years, and I’m looking forward to them nailing their performances on a weekly basis.

“Then we’ve got a third in their thirties, and that experience will be crucial.”

Ford continued: “At the moment, I don’t know the best 17, which is good.

“The players have got to compete and work really hard in training and the pre-season games to get in the side and then fight hard to stay in it.”

Featherstone have rearranged their postponed pre-season game at home to Goole for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 14), with a 7.30pm kick-off.

They host Dewsbury on Saturday and Huddersfield on Sunday, February 2.