Derek Beaumont dreaming of Leigh Leopards-Wigan Warriors Super League Grand Final/Challenge Cup Final

IT’S fair to say if one man has changed the face of rugby league in the past year then it is Derek Beaumont.

This time last year, the Leigh Centurions were gearing up for a tilt at promotion to Super League, swatting aside all challengers in the Championship.

Wind the clock forward to October and the Centurions were no more, with Beaumont bringing in a newly-rebranded ‘Leopards’ moniker along with new kits and ten new signings.

At the start of the 2023 Super League season, the Leopards have been competitive in every game, winning three of their opening six fixtures so far.

And ahead of what is being deemed ‘The Battle of the Borough’ tonight between Leigh and the Wigan Warriors, Beaumont has a dream involving both clubs.

“As much as we like to see Wigan be successful, how good would it be if one day we’ve got a Challenge Cup Final that was Wigan vs Leigh, or a Grand Final, a semi-final in the playoffs?” Beaumont said on the club’s YouTube channel.

“I just think it would be absolutely massive. Last year we won the 1895 Cup and then watched Wigan win the Challenge Cup and I really enjoyed that day.

“How good would it be to hand that 1895 Cup over this year to someone and then take part in the final?

“That’s what dreams are made of but hopefully one of us, if not both, will get there.”

Of course, there is the small matter of getting there first but with Super League sides only needing to win three Challenge Cup games to get to Wembley, the competition is certainly there for the taking.