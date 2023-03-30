The fastest players in Super League so far

rEVERYONE in rugby league loves a good statistic – especially when it looks good for their club.

Seeing a player sprint away or chase back as fast as possible is part of the thrill and entertainment of a rugby league game.

But, who has clocked the fastest speeds in 2023 so far?

Unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors flyer Jai Field takes top spot with a high speed of 36.1 km/h, with Warrington Wolves’ Matty Ashton not far behind with 35.87 km/h.

In third sits Salford Red Devils winger Joe Burgess with 35.1 km/h as Catalans Dragons fullback Arthur Mourgue notched an impressive 34.44 km/h in round four.

Warrington have another speedster in their ranks in the shape of Matt Dufty as he clocked a not too shabby 34.26 km/h.

Interestingly, Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Tindall is in sixth despite playing on dual registration with Bradford Bulls for most of the season so far.

Castleford have two representatives in the top ten with one of those being Niall Evalds who clocked up 34 km/h, with Catalans getting their second representative through Tom Johnstone, who registered 33.96 km/h in round five.

Kevin Naiqama is Huddersfield Giants’ sole representative with 33.33 km/h whilst Castleford’s Jason Qareqare clocked up 33.22 km/h.

Leeds will likely have another representative in there through Harry Newman, but with his injury problems in 2023, he has yet to register a top speed.