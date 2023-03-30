Riley Dean on life at Featherstone Rovers, Sean Long and Leon Pryce and “headache” aims at Warrington Wolves

IT could genuinely be a season in which the Player of the Year in Super League and the Championship come from the same club.

As Warrington Wolves demolish all contenders in the top-flight, Featherstone Rovers are doing the same in the second tier with Warrington loanee Riley Dean impressing with every passing game.

The Wolves playmaker is at the Millennium Stadium on a season-long loan, learning his trade under former St Helens halfbacks Sean Long and Leon Pryce – and excelling at just 21 years of age.

Consistent game time is the name of the game for Dean in 2023 after being given chances to shine for Warrington here and there.

And it’s fair to say that the youngster is loving life at Rovers, especially being under Long and Pryce.

“I’m loving it,” Dean told League Express. “The lads are class and the coaching staff are brilliant. I’m really enjoying my rugby.

“It’s exceptional learning under Long and Pryce, they are two brainboxes of rugby league so it’s about soaking up as much information as I can.”

Dean put in another magnificent performance against York Knights at the weekend, laying a platform for some wonderful tries as Rovers ran out 46-4 winners.

“It was really good out there,” Dean continued. “We set out our platform from early on with our big middle and back five.

“We did all the basics well. We carried hard, we kicked long and chased hard. That went well for us.”

In terms of ambition going forward, Dean is very much concentrating on Featherstone for now, but the goal is evident in the long run: earn a place in the Warrington first-team under head coach Daryl Powell.

“I’m just looking at this season, week to week and putting in some consistently good performances.

“From that, hopefully it will be a headache for Daryl (Powell) and the coaching staff at Warrington next year.

“I’m in every week with him having video analysis with him and Ryan Sheridan. I’m training with them and keeping in touch with the boys.”