Tom Opacic outlines what he’ll bring to Hull KR as NRL signing confirmed

Hull KR have confirmed the capture of Tom Opacic from Parramatta Eels on a two-year contract.

Opacic, who has 76 NRL appearances to his name with Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and the Eels, will join next season from Down Under along with fellow recruits Jesse Sue and Rhys Kennedy.

The 27-year-old centre says incoming Robins head coach Willie Peters helped sell the idea of a move to Super League.

“I was looking at a few different options here in the NRL then Willie made contact and really sold it,” said Opacic.

“He wants to do something special at Hull KR and I took what he said on board.”

Opacic has also outlined what attributes he hopes to bring to Hull KR next season.

“I’d say I’m an effort-based player and I’ll help the boys out as much as I can coming out of backfield and with support play,” he said.

“I’d like to think I’m strong defensively too, I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the boys.

“I’m getting towards being one of the senior players and I’d like to think I’ll bring some experience over. But it’ll definitely be a learning curve for me too.”