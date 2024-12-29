Dewsbury Rams keen to sign one of NCL’s star players

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March is confident of getting a deal with community-game stand-out Jack McShane concluded in the next few weeks.

Hooker McShane, having helped Hunslet ARLFC win the National Conference League, linked up with Dewsbury on a four-week trial in time to feature in the Boxing Day defeat at Batley, and will be eligible for the pre-season fixtures against Bradford and Featherstone.

March, aiming to guide his side back to the Championship at the first attempt after last season’s relegation, has already been suitably impressed by McShane’s early contributions to look at tying him down to a deal.

“I was really pleased with what Jack did on Boxing Day,” said March.

“He initially went on trial with York, but with work commitments, he couldn’t aways get there so that has opened a door for us and I am sure that the more time he trains here, the better he will get.

“Getting him in on trial was to make sure he could play against Batley, so once we get into the new year, I will be sitting down with him and hopefully we can get a contract sorted and he can become a part of what we want to do.”