Jamie Dallimore opens up on drugs ban after returning to rugby league with North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS recruit Jamie Dallimore wants to use his second chance with the club to right some wrongs.

The 36-year-old halfback became a fans’ favourite in his previous stint – making 68 appearances and scoring 24 tries between 2013 and early 2016, when financial difficulties at the club led to his move to Barrow.

Dallimore remained at the Raiders until he was hit with a three-year drugs ban after an out-of-season urine sample taken in October 2021 returned a finding for clenbuterol, an anabolic agent used to gain muscle and burn fat.

Now he is back and ready to put that episode behind him as he tries to end his career on a high with the Colwyn Bay club.

“It was tough to take mentally, there were some dark days, but luckily I had my partner Steph, my two boys and my family around me to help me through it,” Dallimore told the Crusaders’ website.

“I held my hands up, it was probably the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life and I’ll punish myself for that mistake for the rest of my life, as I have to live with it.

“I’ll learn from my mistake and that’s why I’m more grateful than ever that I’ve been offered a lifeline by North Wales Crusaders to finish my career the right way and hopefully if we can get it right every week, we should be in for a good year.

“From what I’ve seen, we have a very good, young, energetic squad and we’ve made some good signings.

“If we can put together what we have been doing in training, we can certainly do something this season, and hopefully it will be a special year.

“I feel I have unfinished business for the club personally because I didn’t leave the way I wanted to previously, although it wasn’t the club’s fault at the time.

“I now get the chance to right a few wrongs and resurrect my career at North Wales Crusaders.”

As well as Dallimore, coach Carl Forster has also welcomed Jack Holmes, Jordy Gibson, Owain Abel, Cole Oakley and Ryan Ellis to his squad.

Preparations will continue when the club host London Broncos in a pre-season match at Stadiwm CSM on Saturday, January 18.