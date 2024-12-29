Jack Miller update after Keighley Cougars star misses pre-season game

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Jake Webster has confirmed halfback Jack Miller could feature in their next pre-season game at home to Newcastle on Sunday, January 12.

The 30-year-old was named in the initial squad to face Bradford in the pre-Christmas hit-out, but didn’t make the matchday selection, with Webster naming Izaac Farrell and Ben Dean for the 26-0 defeat.

However, with a couple more training sessions under his belt, Webster is confident Miller will be ready to kick his season off against Thunder.

“He was probably still a little bit off being ready,” he said.

“When it comes to the wrestle, he’d only done one session, so I wasn’t going to throw him out there against a team like Bradford, who are very big and very physical. He’ll feature in the next game for sure.”

Meanwhile Keighley have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Jack Gillard, who came through the Sydney Roosters system and will link up with the club when visa clearance comes through.

“Jack has pace to burn and adds depth to the squad,” explained Webster.

“He can cover a variety of positions and that’s something we’re probably lacking, a bit of versatility. I am looking forward to working with him.”