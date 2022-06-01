Toulouse Olympique sign another player to aid relegation battle

Toulouse Olympique have signed former Catalans Dragons forward Lambert Belmas on a contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old French international, who made 18 appearances in four years with Catalans, originally signed for Toulouse ahead of this season from Lézignan.

However, Belmas then suffered an Achilles tendon injury, which was considered at the time to be potentially career-threatening.

Toulouse said that they would honour his contract and help him with recovery from the injury, and Belmas is now ready to resume his career and has committed to the club for the rest of this season and the next two years.

“I went through a complicated period but it’s now behind me, I worked a lot to be here today,” said prop Belmas.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with the team and finishing this season in the best possible way personally and collectively by staying in Super League.”