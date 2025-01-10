Ince working hard to ensure pitch fit for Longhorns tie

WITH the Challenge Cup ties at West Bowling and West Hull now succumbing to plunging temperatures (following the nine called off yesterday) the only game scheduled to go ahead in the north of England is in Wigan, where Ince Rose Bridge are pulling out all the stops in a bid to ensure that their pitch is fit for tomorrow’s tie with Irish outfit Longhorns.

Totalrl.com will provide updates on the situation at Ince; meanwhile games beyond the north, where conditions are somewhat more benign, could be proceeding as scheduled.

Games set, at this stage, to be played are:

Saturday 11 January

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC)

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC)

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince)

Sunday 12 January

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park)

Ties called off (with new dates shown) are:

Saturday 11 January 2025

Crosfields v Maryport (now Saturday 18 January)

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (now Saturday 18 January)

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (now Saturday 18 January)

Mirfield v Royal Navy (now Saturday 18 January)

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (now Saturday 18 January)

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (now Saturday 18 January)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (now Sunday 19 January, live on The Sportsman)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners (now Saturday 18 January, with live coverage on the BBC at 12.30pm)

West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders (now Saturday 18 January)

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles (now Saturday 18 January)

Sunday 12 January 2025

GB Police v York Acorn (now Sunday 19 January at Portico Panthers, St Helens)