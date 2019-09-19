Dewsbury swoop to complete Annakin coup

Dewsbury have completed the coup signing of Chris Annakin from Wakefield on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has spent time with the Rams over the last three season while also playing for Wakefield, where he made 77 appearances.

Dewsbury coach Lee Greenwood said: “Chris is a huge signing for us and I’m really pleased he has chosen to join the club permanently.

“I think he has seen what I’m trying to do here at Dewsbury and it’s great that he wants to be a part of it.

“I know he had other options but has enjoyed it here each time he has been on loan and to commit to us for two years shows how much he likes it.”