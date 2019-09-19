Halifax retain prop Morris

Halifax have confirmed the re-signing of prop Elliot Morris on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old was one of Fax’s most consistent players during their disappointing campaign, playing 26 times for the club last season.

His new contract will take Morris into a sixth season with the club, having emerged from the club’s reserve grade system.

He has made 81 appearances for the club so far.

Head coach Simon Grix said: “He’s fit and tough, baseline traits of a front-rower, and at 23 he’s got years of improvement left in him

“He’s a player his team-mates enjoy being out there with and I’m looking forward to helping him reach his potential.”