Toulouse sign Grand Final winner Hansen

Toulouse Olympique have completed the signing of Harrison Hansen.

The veteran back-rower, who won the Grand Final with Wigan, has spent the 2019 campaign with Widnes.

But the former Salford and Leigh ace will head to France next season to link up with the ambitious Championship club, who could still be promoted to Super League ahead of next season.

“My family and I are excited about living in Toulouse,” Hansen said.

“I cannot wait to get here and start working with Sylvain (Houles) and the boys. Among the offers I had, I wanted to seize the opportunity offered by the TO to bring my experience to the collective. This team plays very nice rugby and I am very happy to join.”