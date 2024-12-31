Ex-Super League star Dean Whare locks in club for 2025

FORMER Super League star Dean Whare has locked in a club for 2025.

Whare, who had a two-year spell with Catalans Dragons back in 2021 and 2022, has re-signed with Ron Massey Cup side Glebe Dirty Reds.

The Reds took to Facebook this week to confirm Whare will play on next season after helping the club to the title in 2024.

“It might be a few days late, but how’s this for Christmas present for the Dirty Red Army! Dean Whare has re-signed with Glebe for a second straight season!” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

“Dean’s mid-season signing was a pivotal one for the club in what would ultimately turn out to be a premiership winning season. We’re very pleased to have him back on deck as we strive to go back-to-back in 2025!”

Whare began his career with the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2010 and enjoyed a lengthy career in the NRL with the Sea Eagles as well as the Penrith Panthers.

The former New Zealand international also has history with the Elite One French competition, having played for the Pia Donkeys during the 2023 season.

Following the culmination of the Elite One season, the former Catalans man signed for London for the 2023 Championship campaign, playing a stellar role as the Broncos defied the odds to make it all the way to Super League following impressive victories over Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique.

