Disciplinary Round-Up: Salford Red Devils pair, Huddersfield Giants star and Leeds Rhinos forward handed yellow cards

FIVE players were sinbinned in this weekend’s pre-season friendlies and 1895 Cup fixtures.
On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.
St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10 with Paul Rowley’s side down to 11 men twice, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.
Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.
But, which players were sinbinned over the weekend?
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – high tackle
King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – late hit
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers
Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers) – yellow card – late hit
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR
Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – yellow card – repeated offending
Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants
Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – yellow card – dangerous tackle
