Disciplinary Round-Up: Salford Red Devils pair, Huddersfield Giants star and Leeds Rhinos forward handed yellow cards

FIVE players were sinbinned in this weekend’s pre-season friendlies and 1895 Cup fixtures.

On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.

St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10 with Paul Rowley’s side down to 11 men twice, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.

But, which players were sinbinned over the weekend?

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – high tackle

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – yellow card – late hit

Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers

Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers) – yellow card – late hit

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – yellow card – repeated offending

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants

Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – yellow card – dangerous tackle

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.