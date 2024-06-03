Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to Rob Burrow in heartfelt message

KEVIN SINFIELD has paid tribute to Rob Burrow following the sad passing of the Leeds Rhinos legend.

Burrow, 41, passed away peacefully at Pinderfield’s Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier last week.

The Leeds legend inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019 and has left a huge hole in rugby league.

Now his former teammate and lifelong friend, Sinfield, who together have raised almost £20 million in fundraising across the UK and Ireland, has paid tribute to Burrow in a heartfelt message.

Sinfield wrote: “Today was the day that I hoped would never come. The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

“My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya, and Jackson, to your lovely parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch. I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last four and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.

“I will miss you my little mate. All my love, Kev X.”

pic.twitter.com/2USaDRom5l

— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 2, 2024

