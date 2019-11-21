Do Toronto Wolfpack really bring no away fans?

It’s perhaps the most common trade in a social-media related Toronto tit-for-tat.

The Wolfpack’s away following, or apparent lack of. Their haters bemoan their lack of UK-based supporters and cite it as a reason they are not good for the game. That clubs will lose revenue due to their involvement.

Their protestors counter by saying clubs shouldn’t rely on away followings to fill their stadia, or by sarcastically goading the club’s sceptics after a positive Toronto story emerges.

Both sides of the argument have their merits. But, as is so often the case on social media, the arguments are based on opinion and rumour rather than fact.

So what impact have Toronto truly had on attendances within the game? We’ve trawled through the annals of the Rugby League Yearbook, and found some interesting statistics.

THE FINDINGS

In Toronto’s three years of existence, they have played away from home against 23 rival teams, spanning from the now re-named South Wales Ironmen, all the way through to Leeds Rhinos during the 2018 Qualifiers.

When looking at the results, we looked at each club’s average attendance and compared it to what they attracted when they played the Wolfpack.

In 2017, Toronto played away from home against nine teams (everyone played each other once, splitting home and away games, before the Super 8s split).

Of those nine clubs, eight boasted an above-average attendance when they hosted Toronto Wolfpack.

Only Whitehaven were unable to match their average crowd, with 643 attending compared to their 703 average.

Of those clubs, three enjoyed their highest attendance of the year.

Moving into 2018, Toronto were on the move too, into the Championship.

But the trend continued. Eight of their eleven rival clubs enjoyed above-average crowds. In the cases of Featherstone, Leigh and Toulouse, they pulled in their biggest crowds of the entire campaign.

The Super 8s saw Toronto play at the homes of Super League opposition for the first time. Leeds and Salford both entertained the Wolfpack, though both did attract lower than average crowds.

Coming into 2019, the Championship expanded to 14 times. Toronto travelled around and their pull power seemingly dropped somewhat.

Only six teams were able to attract larger than average crowds, with seven reporting lower than average.

Yet of the 35 figures we’ve looked at, on 22 occasions, clubs attracted above average crowds.

But perhaps the most interesting statistic is that not one club has suffered their worst attendance of the season when hosting Toronto Wolfpack. In contrast, five have pulled in their best.

RESULTS

(Average attendance – attendance vs Toronto)

2017

Doncaster 572-943

Keighley Cougars 784-1128

London Skolars 451-1524

Newcastle Thunder 863-1087

North Wales Crusaders 342-590

South Wales Ironmen 219-462

Whitehaven 703-643

Workington 631-835

York City Knights 1055-2602

2018

Barrow Raiders 1233-1266

Batley Bulldogs 1029-1157

Dewsbury Rams 969-932

Featherstone Rovers 2084-3131

Halifax 2008-2036

Leigh Centurions 3247-5452

London Broncos 896-1000

Rochdale Hornets 573-504

Sheffield Eagles 684-863

Toulouse Olympique 2538-3313

Salford Red Devils 2823-2509

Leeds Rhinos 12352-11565

2019

Barrow Raiders 1389-1417

Batley Bulldogs 1347-894

Bradford Bulls 4339-3421

Dewsbury Rams 1231-1251

Featherstone Rovers 2235-2101

Halifax 1761-2090

Leigh Centurions 3259-3142

Rochdale Hornets 795-694

Sheffield Eagles 944-932

Swinton Lions 1078-1281

Toulouse Olympique 2488-6103

York City Knights 2125-2518

Widnes Vikings 4321-3812

CONCLUSION

It’s clear that Toronto’s ability to attract decent crowds for other clubs must go beyond their away following.

It would be foolish to suggest their travelling support is bigger than the majority of clubs they have faced and will continue to encounter either.

Though to the contrary, to say they bring none at all is wide of the mark. Almost 200 Toronto fans filled out a section of Odsal last season.

So what is it about Toronto?

It could be down to several contributing factors.

There is, of course, the novelty element of the franchise. Playing Toronto is fresh and different, which may have proven to be a greater attraction to casual supporters.

It could be the fact they possess better-known players in their squad, which makes their games more appealing.

But the most likely cause is down to the clubs themselves, who have marketed their games with the Wolfpack.

York, as an example, hosted a joint press conference with Toronto in 2017. Other clubs have produced video packages that they haven’t for their other matches. Others have had special entry offers for Canadians living within the local community.

That said, the fact that clubs are finding their games with Toronto easier to promote suggests Toronto are simply more marketable than most other clubs. The fact many clubs have taken it upon themselves to promote their games with the Canadian club differently suggests they see it as an opportunity.

There is, of course, the media impact as well, with Toronto gaining more column inches than most.

Maybe their market appeal has outweighed the travelling support of other clubs. If that’s the case, it’s an undoubted positive on their part. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if they can keep that up in Super League, where their away ‘following’ will now be compared to much bigger clubs. Sonny Bill Williams, you would imagine, will help them do that, but only time will tell.

But whichever conclusion you decided to come to, there is one thing you can almost certainly claim as fact.

Toronto Wolfpack have not damaged attendances. They’ve actually enhanced them.

