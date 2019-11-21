Salford already seeing benefit of Grand Final appearance via season ticket sales

Salford Red Devils are already seeing the benefit of reaching the Grand Final for the first time in regards to an uptake of supporters.

The Red Devils defied the odds to reach Old Trafford for the first time, and though they ultimately came up short against St Helens in the season’s showpiece event, they were roared on by thousands of fans.

And when asked how the Red Devils’ season ticket sales for 2020 were progressing, director of rugby Ian Blease revealed to League Express: “They’re past 20 per cent of the sales from last year already with two months still to go.”

The news will be a huge boost for Salford, who have made no secret of the fact that the more fans invest in the club and purchase season tickets, the more money they will be able to spend on playing budgets.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed its reserve grade coaching setup for 2020. Salford Red Devils Foundation staff Danny Barton & John Blackburn will take on the roles of Head of Youth & Reserve Team Head Coach and Team Manager respectively.

“We’re really pleased to have Danny and John onboard with our reserves setup,” Blease said. “Their detailed understanding of our current structures, history and the local community makes them perfectly qualified to identify talent and channel it through to the elite level.

“Both myself and Ian Watson are passionate about the development of players from this area and are keen for the club’s reserves setup to experience continued and sustainable growth, producing an efficient production line of talent in year’s to come.

“The appointments of Danny and John will help us pool our existing resources with the foundation, to ensure a clear pathway is created, presenting local players with a route to aspire towards once again.”