Dockers and Miners arrange date for Saturday

The outstanding National Conference League Division One fixture between Hull Dockers and Clock Face Miners, which was postponed on Saturday 2 March because of a waterlogged pitch, will now be played this Saturday (27 April).

There are now seven games scheduled for one of the flagship competition’s backlog weekends.

The updated programme is:

Friday 26 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

West Bowling v York Acorn

Saturday 27 April 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Heworth v Kells

Lock Lane v Siddal

DIVISION ONE

Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island

DIVISION THREE

East Leeds v Drighlington