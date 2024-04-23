The outstanding National Conference League Division One fixture between Hull Dockers and Clock Face Miners, which was postponed on Saturday 2 March because of a waterlogged pitch, will now be played this Saturday (27 April).
There are now seven games scheduled for one of the flagship competition’s backlog weekends.
The updated programme is:
Friday 26 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
West Bowling v York Acorn
Saturday 27 April 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Heworth v Kells
Lock Lane v Siddal
DIVISION ONE
Hull Dockers v Clock Face Miners
DIVISION TWO
Saddleworth Rangers v Thornhill Trojans
Shaw Cross Sharks v Barrow Island
DIVISION THREE
East Leeds v Drighlington
Dockers and Miners arrange date for Saturday
The outstanding National Conference League Division One fixture between Hull Dockers and Clock Face Miners, which was postponed on Saturday 2 March because of a waterlogged pitch, will now be played this Saturday (27 April).