Hull KR and Castleford Tigers confirm surprising player swap

Hull KR have confirmed that Jack Broadbent has joined the club from Castleford Tigers on a season-long loan with immediate effect while Corey Hall and Louis Senior have in-turn joined Castleford on loan for the remainder of 2024.

Broadbent will link up the Robins on-loan for the 2024 Betfred Super League season before beginning a three-year deal with Hull KR from 2025, keeping the exciting 23-year-old at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of the 2027.

Able to play at fullback, stand-off, centre and on the wing, Broadbent has been standout for the Tigers since joining the club ahead of the 2023 season, scoring 7 tries in 28 appearances for the West Yorkshire side.

The Batley-born utility back made his Super League debut in 2020 with Leeds Rhinos and has gone on to make 56 Super League appearances in total across his time with the Rhinos and Castleford.

Hull KR Head Coach Willie Peters said: “Jack’s a talented player with his best years still ahead of him. I’ve watched Jack a lot over the last couple of years and he’s certainly a player who can play many positions with real quality which definitely appeals to us.

“Jack’s main strengths are his running game along with his ability to play what he sees, we’re looking forward to adding those qualities to our team. From all reports, Jack is a quality person and a popular figure in the dressing room.

“We look forward to developing Jack into the player we believe he can be, which is exciting for Jack and everyone at the club.’

Speaking on Louis Senior and Corey Hall joining the Tigers for the remainder of 2024, Peters said: “Louis (Senior) and Corey (Hall) want to play more first team minutes to continue their development and I’m sure they’ll grab this opportunity at Castleford with both hands.

“Corey and Louis are both quality people and we wish them all the best during their time with Castleford.”

Ahead of linking up with the Robins, Jack Broadbent said: “I’m delighted to be signing with Hull KR. I’m looking forward to linking up with the players and getting started, I know quite a few of them already so it will be good to see a few familiar faces.

“I’ve spoken with Willie quite a bit and he speaks really highly of the environment at Hull KR and from what I’ve been told about the team I think it will be a good fit for me personally.

“My aim is to train hard and push to get into the squad. The club is on the rise, they made a final last year and they’re in a semi-final again this year. It’s a club heading in the right direction, they want to be pushing for the top four and trophies and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.