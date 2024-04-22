Josh Drinkwater to leave Warrington Wolves at the end of Super League 2024

JOSH DRINKWATER will be leaving Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

League Express understands that the Australian halfback, who is out of contract at the end of the year, will not be signing a new deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and will instead be hunting a deal elsewhere in Super League.

Drinkwater moved to the Wolves ahead of the 2023 Super League season and played 19 games last year under head coach Daryl Powell and later interim boss Gary Chambers.

However, the 31-year-old has made just three appearances for Warrington under new boss Sam Burgess, with the latter choosing to prioritise youngster Leon Hayes and England captain George Williams in the halves for the bulk of the 2024 season.

Drinkwater first came to the northern hemisphere in 2014, registering 25 appearances for the London Broncos before spells at Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and then Catalans again enamoured the halfback to a number of Super League sides.

The release of the 31-year-old at the end of the season will open up another quota spot for the Wolves.

