Dolphins prop Tevita Pangai Junior set for Super League move

DOLPHINS prop Tevita Pangai Junior is set for a stunning move to Super League.

That’s according to News Corp which has revealed that the powerhouse forward is set to join Catalans Dragons from 2025 onwards.

It marks an incredible turnaround for Pangai Junior, who was set to join Wayne Bennett at the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season before committing himself to the French club.

Pangai Junior had actually retired at the end of the 2023 NRL season following an unsuccessful stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That retirement didn’t last long, though, and the 28-year-old returned to the NRL with the Dolphins earlier in the year.

Pangai Junior will be a straight replacement for the sacked Siosiua Taukeiaho whose stint at Catalans was cut short last month for failing to turn up to training after going to a concert.

