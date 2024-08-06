Leeds Rhinos to appeal Cameron Smith ban

LEEDS RHINOS will appeal Cameron Smith’s one-match penalty notice at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Smith was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of Leeds’ 22-16 loss to Salford Red Devils on Saturday night.

The Rhinos’ loose-forward was given the higher end of the sanction meaning the charge came with a one-match penalty notice.

However, Leeds will head to an ORT tonight.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast