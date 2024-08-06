Alex Walmsley’s chances of playing for St Helens against Salford Red Devils as Paul Wellens admits “strange” feeling

PAUL WELLENS has revealed that Alex Walmsley will return for St Helens in their Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

Back in May, Walmsley was given a 16-week lay-off prediction after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus following a hamstring injury.

But now the powerhouse prop will return.

“He’s a little bit ahead of schedule, he’s done a brilliant job with his rehab. It’s great to welcome him back in the squad and I’m sure he will give everyone a lift,” Wellens said.

“The hamstring injury healed sometime ago but the knee issue took a lot longer. We have been patient and we made the best decision for his long-term health at the start.

“Hopefully with Al now having surgery, his knee will be in a much better position.”

Though Walmsley will return, George Delaney is still out.

“George Delaney still has the knee problem he re-injured at Leigh a few weeks ago. We have to be sensible with players like George.

“He is only 19 or 20, he is a front-rower in the very infancy of his career.”

The Saints boss believes there are more injuries now across the whole breadth of Super League.

“It’s strange. At the start of the year I was having selection headaches because we had 24 or 25 fit players and then you wonder how you will narrow it down to 17.

“Fast forward a few months and you have only 17 players to choose from. There does seem to be more injuries now.

“I don’t have the numbers or stats so I can’t say that for sure but there does seem to be more in the casualty ward.

“It’s a challenge for everyone in the game. The physical nature of rugby league and the size and strength of players leads to more injuries because collisions are harder.”

