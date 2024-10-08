Dolphins star Tesi Niu confirms Super League club for 2025

DOLPHINS star Tesi Niu has confirmed he will be making the move to Super League for the 2025 season – and the club he will play for.

Niu, who has scored nine tries in 24 appearances for the new NRL franchise, will be moving to the Leigh Leopards, he revealed to Australian publication Zero Tackle.

“I’m leaving for the UK and to finish off like this I couldn’t have asked for a better end,” Niu told Zero Tackle.

“I set a goal before and I thought we were going to win the whole thing. To win it, is an incredible feeling and very, very satisfying.”

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Brisbane Broncos, registering 11 tries in 32 appearances before moving to the Dolphins for their inaugural season for 2023.

