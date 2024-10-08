Ex-Wigan and Salford star Jackson Hastings breaks silence on Super League links

EX-WIGAN Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings has had his say on a potential move back to Super League.

Hastings took Salford to the 2019 Grand Final after joining the Red Devils towards the back end of the 2018 Super League season, where they lost to St Helens, and in the process was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for doing so.

He would then move on to Wigan where he again steered the Warriors to the Grand Final in 2020, but Hastings would again lose out to St Helens.

The 28-year-old joined Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2022, but would make only 16 appearances before leaving for Newcastle for 2023.

Hastings enjoyed a stellar 2023, but found himself a bit-part player for the Knights in 2024, leading to speculation that he could return to Super League.

However, Hastings has no intention of returning to Super League, with the halfback a guest at The Brick Community Stadium when Wigan took on Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals of the play-offs on Saturday afternoon.

“No, I’ve obviously got a contract next year,” Hastings said live on Sky Sports. “I haven’t spoken to anyone in Super League.

“A few clubs have been rumoured about that I’m coming back to, but at the moment I’m really enjoying my life in Australia and hopefully stay there for as long as possible and then you never know one day come back here and get to play at stadiums like this.

“I really enjoyed my time here but it sort of ran its race, I’m back in Australia now with family. Who knows maybe one day I’ll be back playing here and hopefully in a game like this.”

