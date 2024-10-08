Personal honours beckon in NCL!

The prestigious National Conference League Awards, which take place this Saturday lunchtime (12 October) are being held for the second year at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

NCL Chair and RFL Vice President Trevor Hunt said: “Yet again it is a very difficult choice to select three nominees from each division for the 2024 player of the season award – and, from them, to pick the respective winners.

“There are so many worthy players who grace the league with their skill and athleticism each week. Last weekend we had a fantastic NCL Finals Day with two brilliant games, congratulation to Dewsbury Moor and Hunslet ARLFC for their victories, with a massive crowd at Featherstone Rovers and great viewing figures from the live stream.”

He continued: “This weekend is a time for everyone to come together and celebrate another successful season. We know there will be some England Community Lions players attending who will be flying out to Australia on Sunday for their tour so we will be able to mark their achievement in being selected and wish them a successful trip.”

The nominees for the players of the year are:

PREMIER DIVISION

Ellison Holgate (Wath Brow Hornets)

Lewis Hosty (Siddal)

Josh McLelland (Hunslet ARLFC)

DIVISION ONE

Matty Stableford (Oulton Raiders)

Noah Lancelot (Leigh Miners Rangers)

Jenson Hamilton (Waterhead Warriors)

DIVISION TWO

Connor Parkinson (Wigan St Judes)

Dec Tomlinson (Shaw Cross Sharks)

Joel Gibson (Thornhill Trojans)

DIVISION THREE

Luke Littlewood (East Leeds)

Jay Weatherill (Hensingham)

Scott George (Distington)

There are also awards for the Coach of the Year in each division, top try and top points scorer, the Club Secretary of the year, best social media, Referee of the Year and for the team with the best discipline record.