Doncaster sign hometown hero for 2020

Doncaster have completed the signing of centre Sam Smeaton on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old is a hometown-hero and joins the club after making more than 200 appearances in the Championship.

Smeaton has spent the last number of years with Batley.

“I’m really excited about joining the club,” Smeaton said.

“Being from Doncaster made it a big draw for me and also the fact that my dad played here as well.

“After meeting Rich and Carl they really sold their vision for the club to me, it’s an exciting time to be coming here.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going in pre-season now, and hopefully we can push for promotion to the Championship in 2020.”

Head coach Richard Horne said: “Sam is a very experienced Championship player and is very strong and aggressive in the way he plays.

“His experience and knowledge of the game can help us move forward both in training and also during games.”