Great Britain’s clash with Tonga saved after squad announcement

Great Britain will play Tonga in this year’s Lions tour after the RLIF confirmed a Tonga Invitational XIII will compete against Australia and the Lions.

The RLIF suspended the Tonga governing body last month following a dispute with players and head coach, soon to be St Helens coach Kristian Woolf.

However, Woolf will take chage of the side that features all of their top performers, including Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita, David Fusitu’a, Will Hopoate and Daniel Tupou.

They will take on the Lions in Hamilton on October 26th before taking on World Champions Australia on November 2nd.

The squad will include four Super League players, including new Hull FC signing Manu Ma’u.

Tonga squad John Asiata, Andrew Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, David Fusitu’a, Siliva Havili. Ata Hingano William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Michael Jennings, Sione Katoa, Tuimoala Lolohea. Manu Ma’u, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai jnr, Kotoni Staggs, Tevita Tatola, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jason Taumalolo, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua